Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 463.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 316,857 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

