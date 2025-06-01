Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 405.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

