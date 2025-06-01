Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,900 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Medallion Financial worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

