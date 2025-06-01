Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 52,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

