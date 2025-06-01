Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 8,900 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Harrow by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 467,401 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Harrow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harrow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

