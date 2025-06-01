Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,655 shares of company stock worth $9,069,294. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.