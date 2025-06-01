Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 277,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

