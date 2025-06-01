Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,054.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,698.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,468.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.