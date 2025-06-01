Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of CNB Financial worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

CNB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.