Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Alamo Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ALG opened at $198.22 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

