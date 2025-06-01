Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 232,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $7.37 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

