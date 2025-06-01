Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Afya worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Afya by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 567,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Afya by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Afya by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Afya by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

AFYA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.60.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

