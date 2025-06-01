Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $55.73 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 217.18%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

