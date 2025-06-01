Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.10 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

