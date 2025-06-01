Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,796,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after acquiring an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,723,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 341,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $97.80 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

