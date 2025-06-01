Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

