Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.20 Million Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,953,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 31,284 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,565 shares of company stock worth $1,669,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.82.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

