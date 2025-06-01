Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

