Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

