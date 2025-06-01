Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 1,583.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Herbalife worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HLF opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLF

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,284.75. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,400 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.