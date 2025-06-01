Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

