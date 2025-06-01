Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.09 Million in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $4.24 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
