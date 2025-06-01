Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 14,600 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 286.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Centerspace worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.77. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

