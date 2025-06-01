Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,800 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WDFC opened at $244.09 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

