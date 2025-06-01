Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 61,703 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 543.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $11.92 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.