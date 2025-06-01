Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 6,800 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.72 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $517.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $28,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,652. This represents a 2.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,875 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,946.58. This represents a 1.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,705 shares of company stock valued at $240,769 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

