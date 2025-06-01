Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $132.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

