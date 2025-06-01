Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Camden National worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 38.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Trading Down 0.8%

CAC opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.64. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

