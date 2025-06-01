Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 347,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

GILT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

