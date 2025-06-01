Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Oddity Tech worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,429,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 183,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,365,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,283,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 354,083 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Oddity Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

