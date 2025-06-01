Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 16,300 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Primis Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,035.93. This trade represents a 12.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

