Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 20,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

