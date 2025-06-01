Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 21,600 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.42 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.