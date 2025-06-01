Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,700 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 138.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

