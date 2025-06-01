Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 27,600 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PBI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,529.72. This trade represents a 45.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.