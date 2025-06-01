Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 290,904 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 290,904 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.60 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

