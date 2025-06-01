Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,600 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.38% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,912 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 502,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

