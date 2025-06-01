Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,800 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.59% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.7%
Utah Medical Products stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.30. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $77.33.
Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
