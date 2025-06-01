Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,900 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Backblaze worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Backblaze by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Backblaze by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $314.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

