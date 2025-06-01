Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 63,100 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Varex Imaging worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 232,229 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

