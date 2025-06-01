Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,400 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $120.03 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,360. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.