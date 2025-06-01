Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

