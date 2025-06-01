Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.66% of Virgin Galactic worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1,246.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 771,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 362,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,975.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.09%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

