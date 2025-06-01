Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 95,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.5745 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.81%.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.