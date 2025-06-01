Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 102,282 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 494.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

