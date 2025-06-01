Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 111,300 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 186.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of New Fortress Energy worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 6.8%

NFE opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.