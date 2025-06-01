Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 12,508 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after acquiring an additional 431,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.33.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,273.33%.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

