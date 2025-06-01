Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 39,007 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.57% of Financial Institutions worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.70. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -165.33%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

