Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

