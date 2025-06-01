Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 70,431 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,943,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,070,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,122.35. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

